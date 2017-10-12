Punjab govt bans use of mobile phones in operation theatres

ISLAMABAD: In a move to improve the working environment inside hospitals, the Punjab government has put a ban on the use of mobile phone in operation theatres, accompanied with a warning that violators would face strict consequences.

Per details, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued directives to all the chief executive officers and all Medical Superintendents of district headquarters hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals that the entry and use of mobile phones in operation theatres was strictly prohibited.

According to the order, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today, “In continuation of the previous directions conveyed from time to time, it is directed that entry and use of mobile phones in operation theatres is strictly prohibited for being a hindrance in smooth working of the operation theatres.”

The order also directed doctors and the supporting medical staff to ensure compliance with the above directions in letter and spirit. The order further informed that any violation of these instructions would be dealt under PEEDA Act 2006.