Punjab CM inaugurates Metro Feeder Bus service in Multan

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived here to inaugurate the Metro Feeder Bus service as part of the rapid mass transportation system in the province.

About a hundred air-conditioned speedo buses will hit the roads in the city shortly.

While addressing the inaugural session of the rapid bus service, the Punjab CM stated that a smooth democratic system is crucial for the development in the country.

He added that October 12, 1999, will always be remembered as the black day in the history of Pakistan when a dictator disrupted the development process in the country by halting the democratic process in the country.

CM stated that the ruling PML-N government is making sincere efforts to boost the development in the country.