‘PTI’s politics revolves around national issues’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) senior leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the politics of PTI revolves around national issues instead of personal goals.

He was talking to PTI’s delegation from Lahore headed by Urban Lahore Chapter President Waleed Iqbal that called on him at his office on Thursday. “We will continue serving the nation and safeguard the national interests”, Sarwar added on the occasion.

He said that financial stability cannot be achieved in the presence of corrupt individuals. For stabilising the economy, corrupt elements should be sent to prisons and looted money must be recovered.

He said that all parties and personnel who want to suppress the voice of Imran Khan will not become successful in their ulterior motives because Imran Khan is fighting for national interests.