Parliament is jugular vein of country, says Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday emphasised the supremacy of parliament, saying that the institution is the jugular vein of the country and federation.

Speaking at a seminar at the National Press Club on the anniversary of the October 12, 1999, coup by then army chief General Pervez Musharraf, the Senate chairman said that parliament will have to become a transparent institution that delivers on people’s issues, but despite a passage of seventy years our state and society are still lost. The veteran politician said parliament will have to play its role to face the immense internal and external challenges facing the country. Rabbani cautioned that stability is the need of the hour and stressed that “we have to improve our shortcomings”.

He said parliament has to make the budget and decide the number of Supreme Court judges, adding that “if the average person’s ownership will be inside parliament, then there will no ‘intervals'”.