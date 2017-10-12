Nisar says confrontation with judiciary not in favour of Nawaz

TAXILA: Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that he always stood by his stance that no confrontation with the judiciary should take place as it does not go in the favour of Nawaz Sharif.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Taxila, and while referring to the cases against the Sharif’s, the Nisar said that “Pakistan has both democracy and rule of law”. He also said that the decision of the cases will be given by the courts and nobody else.

“It is a part of our oath not to criticise the institutions,” he said,

Nisar also said that Pakistan’s military is capable enough and if there is a concept of ‘joint operations’ then it should be ‘mutual’.

He also asked about the purported speech by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif offering the US an in-sync operation against the Haqqani network. He added that Pakistan has proof that the terrorist groups are operating from the other side of the border.