Nawaz expected to return to Pakistan tonight

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan tonight in connection with the accountability court hearing against the Sharif family on Friday.

Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are expected to be indicted during the October 13 hearing of the accountability court in connection with the corruption reference against them.

On Tuesday, Nawaz urged people to pray for his wife who will be undergoing chemotherapy in London.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on October 4 to tend to his ailing wife amid the continuing accountability court hearings in relation to the references prepared by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the recent hearing on October 9, the accountability court approved the bail of Maryam and Safdar after they appeared in court while Kulsoom’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court despite being summoned multiple times.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif on July 28 in the Panama Papers case and ordered NAB to file corruption and money laundering references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the light of the Joint Investigation Team’s report.