National Women Resource Centre to be established at National Library of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An agreement to establish a National Women Resource Centre was signed between National Library of Pakistan (NLP) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) at the National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) premises on Thursday.

NHLH advisor to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui made the announcement regarding the establishment of the new facility.

The agreement was signed by NLP Director Syed Ghayyur Hussain and NCSW Director Suleman Shah in the presence of Irfan Siddiqui, NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and other officials.

Speaking during the ceremony, Irfan Siddiqui said that the promotion of reading books among women will ultimately pass on this habit to the younger generation.

He said that it was our national duty to respect women and protect their dignity. The education of women regarding their rights and social issues was an important step in this regard as this would bring development and prosperity to the country, he said.

He also praised the efforts of NCSW in establishing the new resource centre, adding that it would enable women to access books on various subjects including research material, journals and articles on topics relating to women. Moreover, it would also help women to conduct their own research on different topics, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui directed the staff of NLP to facilitate the visiting women so that they could study with full concentration and get maximum advantage. A transportation facility would also be provided to them on specific days, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz thanked Irfan Siddiqui for taking a keen interest in women’s initiatives. She expressed hopes that the establishment of the resource centre would prove to be a milestone in the transformation of women’s lives through education and inculcation of positive trends in them.

NHLH Federal Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan, NCSW Secretary Samina Hassan, and NHLH Joint Secretaries Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Capt Retd Abdul Majeed Niazi were also present at the ceremony.