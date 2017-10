FAISALABAD: A man lost his legs on a rail track while taking a selfie in the precincts of Jaranwala police station.

A police official said that Shahid Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Islampura, was taking a selfie at railway track when he accidentally slipped and fell on the line. In the meantime, a fast approaching train ran over and chopped his both legs, the official added.

The injured was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala for treatment.