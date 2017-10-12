LHC seeks reply from LDA in extension of grid station

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought reply from the Lahore Development (LDA) by November 20th, in a petition challenging the extension and up-gradation of 120 KV Chah Meeran Grid Station in Scheme No 2 Wassanpura, Lahore.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC took up the petition filed by a citizen through Advocate Shoaib Saleem.

The counsel stated before the court that LESCO is illegally and unlawfully extending the 120 KV Chah Meeran Grid Station situated at Scheme No 2 of Wassanpura, Lahore, by encroaching upon a 40-feed wide road and 220 feet land of the Central Park of the locality. He said that no assessment report was sought from the Environment Protection Department and no legal procedure was adopted for acquiring the said land. The petitioner further said that parks and public roads cannot be acquired for development projects as the same infringes upon the basic rights of the citizens. More than one million people of this area use the Central Park and the road being illegally encroached upon by the LESCO. The lawyer further argued that Scheme No 2 is an approved society by the concerned authorities and subsequently no amendments can be made in its master plan. The petitioner requested the court to declare the act of respondents illegal and unlawful and further prayed to restrain them from further construction of the project. The court issued notice to LDA and sought its reply within a fortnight. The case was adjourned for 20th of November.