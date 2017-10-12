KPK teachers to protest outside PTI chief’s residence following failed negotiations

PESHAWAR: After the negotiations between the protesting teachers and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government failed, the teachers have warned that they will protest outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on October 17.

Over 600 KP and FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) teachers are continuing protests urging the government to resolve their issues pertaining to the professional allowance which is provided to school teachers but not to college teachers in addition to their up-gradation.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak met with the representative delegation.

During the meeting, he said that a decision has been taken to withdraw the proposed formation of the board of governors in colleges.

The CM KP, however, refused to concede to the demands of professional allowance and up gradation since he believed this will financially strain the provincial government.

Consequently, the negotiations between the two parties failed to draw consensus and the teachers announced to continue the protests.

Teachers Action Committee In charge Jamshed Khan claimed that the CM KP not only conversed harshly but also did not listen to their stance.

The protesting teachers announced a boycott of the election and suspension of academic duties and stated that they will demonstrate outside PTI chief’s residence against the inappropriate behaviour of KP’s CM.

The protesting teachers were inducted in 2014 on an examination basis. Their contract which was due to expire last year was extended by one year. The extended contract expires October 31.