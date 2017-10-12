Amendment to Khatam-e-Nabuwwat clause was unintentional: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Zahid Hamid on Thursday denied allegations pertaining to deliberately amending the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat clause in election nomination papers.

The minister reiterated that the changes in the nomination papers related to the clause were unintentional.

On the other hand, the special committee formed to probe into the matter has sent its investigation report to ex-prime minister and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif in London.

Earlier, the National Assembly (NA) unanimously approved oath related to Khatam-e-Nabuwwat in the nomination papers and restored it to the original form.

Zahid Hamid pointed out that the Election Bill 2017 was framed by a joint parliamentary committee, which held about 125 meetings in three years to reach a consensus over the document.