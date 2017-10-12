Journalist shot dead in Swabi

PESHAWAR: A journalist named Haroon Khan from Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was shot dead by unknown assailants near his house in Swabi on Thursday night.

The police officials and relatives of the slain journalist said that after offering Isha (night) prayer, Haroon was returning to his home from the mosque when unknown people opened fire on him. As a result of indiscriminate firing, he received multiple bullets after which he was rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital immediately where the doctors declared him dead.

Swabi Journalist Union President Farooq Khan informed that Haroon was associated with a private television.

No one has claimed the responsibility of killing Haroon Khan yet and the Swabi police have registered a case and started a further investigation into the matter.

Khyber Union of Journalists President Saiful Islam Saifi has expressed grave concern over the killing and termed it a failure of law enforcing agencies. He urged KP chief minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take an early notice of the matter and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

Saifi also has called upon the journalist community of KP and adjacent tribal areas to arrange protest demonstrations and rally against this gruesome assassination of their fellow journalist. He informed that the Khyber Union of Journalists will stage a demonstration at Peshawar on Friday at 12 noon, and urged the journalists to assemble in Peshawar Press Club for attending the protest procession.