IHC dismisses Capt Safdar’s plea against expected indictment by accountability court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar’s, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, plea against his expected indictment by an accountability court.

Safdar and his wife Maryam Nawaz had on Monday appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad. After the proceedings, the court had granted them bail, barred Safdar from leaving Pakistan without the court’s permission and set the date of their indictment for October 13.

In his petition, Safdar argued that the indictment cannot happen until at least seven days after the first appearance of the accused in court. Since it will have been only four days on October 13 since Safdar’s appearance, he has requested the IHC to cancel the indictment on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hassan and Hussain and son-in-law Safdar are facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references pertaining to the London properties owned by the Sharif family.

While Sharif, Maryam and Safdar have appeared before the court, Hassan and Hussain are in London and have failed to appear, which has led the court to issue perpetual warrants for their arrest and separate their trial from other members of the family.

Earlier, the IHC dismissed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s petition challenging his indictment and trial by the accountability court hearing a corruption reference against him.

The court observed that the petitioner should take up any objections with the monitoring judge of the Supreme Court, which had ordered the corruption reference to be filed against Dar for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.