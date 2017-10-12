Sindh IGP takes notice of attacks on school headmistress

KARACHI: The Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja has taken notice, on the media reports, about the alleged attack on school headmistress in Jacobabad.

A Sindh police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the IGP has sought an immediate report from Larkana DIG on action taken so far by the police in this regard.

AD Khawaja also directed Jacobabad SSP to immediately conduct a visit to the spot to ascertain facts. He also directed to arrest the culprits in the light of statements of school headmistress and eyewitness, and called for taking every possible security measure for the protection of the headmistress.