IB chief says bureau has nothing to do with list

ISLAMABAD: Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Aftab Sultan on Wednesday said that the Bureau has nothing to do with the fake list of 37 parliamentarians aired on media regarding their alleged links with terrorists.

Talking to private TV channel, Aftab Sultan said that that they have conducted a thorough inquiry into the making and leaking of the list and found that no one from the IB was involved in this matter.

To a question, he said that the IB conducted a probe at a departmental level and a further probe will be conducted by the police.

The IB chief further said that the agency in collaboration with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is pursuing a case against a private channel responsible for airing the list.

Earlier in the day, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan demanded that a committee should be formed to investigate the alleged IB list of lawmakers with links to terrorist organisations, adding that he does not accept that the letter was fake.