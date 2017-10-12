Hot, dry weather continues in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi will stay hot and dry as the recent heat wave continues in the city, according to MET.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures in the city can rise up to 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days in the absence of sea breeze during the day, which typically helps in keeping the temperatures down.

According to a recent forecast, however, the temperature is likely to drop after Saturday which will turn the weather slightly more pleasant.

Officials have advised drinking lots of water to tackle the heat and avoid dehydration.