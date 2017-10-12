Five foreign hostages kidnapped in 2012 rescued by Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday recovered five foreign hostages who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The hostages, including a Canadian, his US national wife and their three children, were rescued from the captivity of terrorists. The foreign nationals were captured in Afghanistan by terrorists, added the ISPR.

According to details, the US intelligence services had been tracking the movement of the hostages and informed their Pakistani partners when the hostages were moved across the Pak-Afghan border into Kurram agency on October 11.

The operation by Pakistani forces, based on actionable intelligence by US authorities, successfully recovered the hostages. “All hostages are recovered safe and sound and are being repatriated to the country of their origin,” said ISPR.

The Army further said that the successful execution of the hostage-rescue operation underscores the importance of timely intelligence sharing and Pakistan’s continued commitment towards fighting this menace through cooperation between two forces against a common enemy.