ECP approves election rules under Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Thursday, approved the draft Election Rules, 2017, framed under the Elections Act, 2017.

The meeting was informed that these rules were finalised in nearly 200 meetings with the officers of the ECP.

The commission acknowledged the efforts made in this behalf by the officers of the ECP and expressed satisfaction on the draft of election rules, and hoped that the rules will be appreciated by all stakeholders.

The commission also directed that the said rules will be published on official website of the ECP for inviting objections or suggestions on any provision of the rules within 15 days, which will be decided by the commission by hearing.

The commission clarified that section 239 of the newly promulgated Elections Act, 2017, empowers the ECP to make the rules for carrying the purpose of the act on its own.

It is pertinent to mention that the Elections Act 2017 was promulgated on October 2, 2017, by repealing eight laws.