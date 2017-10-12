Earthquake tremors felt in Upper Dir, adjoining areas

UPPER DIR: Earthquake tremors were felt in Dir Bala and its adjoining areas early on Thursday morning.

Walls and roofs of a few houses were partially damaged as a result of the tremors. However, no loss of life or property has been reported.

According to media reports, tremors were felt at 6:30 am. Residents of the area rushed out of their houses in panic, while Rescue 1122 teams reached the area soon after receiving reports of the earthquake, forbidding people from returning to their homes until a complete inspection had been conducted.

Local hospitals have been alerted and paramedical staff have been directed to remain on their duties to deal with any emergency situation.