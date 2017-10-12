Baskin-Robbins launches first shop in Pakistan

Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream speciality shops, opened its first shop the other day at Packages Mall, Lahore.

The new store opened its doors to the general public with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with executives from Baskin-Robbins as well as the local franchisee.

“We’re pleased to open our first Baskin-Robbins shop in Pakistan, and share our range of delicious ice cream flavours with guests in the country,” said Dunkin’ Brands International’s Vice President John Varughese. “We hope the new restaurant becomes a place where local guests can share many happy moments with their friends and family while enjoying our ice creams and other frozen treats.”

The new Baskin-Robbins shop in Lahore features the brand’s menu of premium ice cream flavours, including classics like Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip and Very Berry Strawberry, along with regional favourites like Mango Tango and Tiramisu. The store also

The store also features a range of ice cream sundaes, ice cream cakes, take-home ice cream containers and frozen beverages, including milkshakes.

The store is equipped with comfortable seating for guests to enjoy their ice cream treats with friends and family.

Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream speciality shops, providing guests with a wide array of ice cream flavours and delicious treats at more than 7,900 retail shops in 52 countries around the world.