Admiral Abbasi pays visit to Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: The newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on his maiden trip after assuming charge of the Pakistan Navy (PN).

According to the spokesperson of the PN, the naval chief offered fateha and laid a floral wreath on the visit to the mausoleum on Thursday. He also recorded his message in the visitor’s book, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Admiral Abbasi had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi. A statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the two discussed matters of professional interest and the army chief congratulated Admiral Zafar on assuming command of the PN.

On arrival at the GHQ, the naval chief also laid a floral wreath on the Martyr’s Monument.

The naval chief later called on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi Chaklala Garrison. General Zubair commended the professionalism and commitment of the navy and lauded their performance in maritime security as well as in the war against terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, the newly-promoted naval chief had called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM office in Islamabad. The prime minister had congratulated Admiral Abbasi on assuming the office of the naval chief and expressed confidence that the PN would further progress under his able command.

Admiral Abbasi was appointed as the 16th Chief of Naval Staff on October 6 after Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah relinquished his charge as the naval chief. Admiral Abbasi took the commission in the Pakistan Navy’s operations branch in 1981 and received his initial education from Royal Naval College Dartmouth.

For his 39-year extensive services to the navy, he has also been conferred the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military).