33 witnesses testify in Mashal Khan lynching case

HARIPUR: An anti-terrorism court in Haripur Thursday recorded statements of five more witnesses bringing the total to 33 witnesses who have testified in Mashal Khan lynching case.

The ATC was conducting a trial in the case related to the lynching of journalism student Mashal Khan at Central Prison Haripur.

Judge Fazal Subhan of ATC Abbottabad reserved the verdict on bail petitions of 25 suspects and set October 20 for the pronouncement of the verdict.

Mashal, 23, a student at Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) in Mardan, was beaten and shot to death on April 13 by an unruly mob instigated by rumours that he had committed blasphemy by posting sacrilegious content online.

Earlier on Sept 19, the court had indicted 66 suspects on murder and terrorism-related charges.