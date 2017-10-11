Zardari behind resolution opposing Sharif’s re-election as PML-N chief: Sanaullah

10 seconds ago BY Monitoring Report

 

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the resolution passed by the Senate was made at the behest of Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to target Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif.

The resolution passed by the Senate states that a person who is not eligible to become a member of the Parliament or has been disqualified cannot lead any political party.

“The Senate only approved this resolution on one person’s [Asif Zardari] behest,” the Punjab minister said while commenting on the development during a talk show on a private news channel.

The minister claimed that the reason the resolution was passed was Zardari’s wish to refute the notion of a backdoor deal with the ruling PML-N.

“The very Senate had accepted the Elections Bill, 2017, but now it has passed a resolution that negates the Elections Act, 2017,” added Sanaullah.



