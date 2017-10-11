Zardari behind resolution opposing Sharif’s re-election as PML-N chief: Sanaullah

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the resolution passed by the Senate was made at the behest of Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to target Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif.

The resolution passed by the Senate states that a person who is not eligible to become a member of the Parliament or has been disqualified cannot lead any political party.

“The Senate only approved this resolution on one person’s [Asif Zardari] behest,” the Punjab minister said while commenting on the development during a talk show on a private news channel.

The minister claimed that the reason the resolution was passed was Zardari’s wish to refute the notion of a backdoor deal with the ruling PML-N.

“The very Senate had accepted the Elections Bill, 2017, but now it has passed a resolution that negates the Elections Act, 2017,” added Sanaullah.