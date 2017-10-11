Visually impaired persons stage sit-in at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk

LAHORE: Visually impaired persons on Wednesday staged a sit-in at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk to advocate their employment right and to protest against non-regularisation.

According to details, the protesters have demanded the Punjab government to ensure the provision of employment and regularisation of visually impaired ad-hoc government servants.

The protesters laid down on the track of Metro Bus and halted its movement. The demonstration caused a huge traffic jam resulting in severe problems for the commuters.

The protesters also raised slogans in favour of their demands and against the Punjab government.

A similar sit-in was also held two days back in front of Press Club which ended after 21 hours following successful negotiations with Adviser to Punjab chief minister on social welfare Tahirul Mulk.

It was decided that a four-member delegation of visually impaired persons will hold further negotiations with MNA Hamza Shahbaz. The protesters threatened to stage sit-in again if their negotiations with Hamza Shahbaz failed to produce any positive result.