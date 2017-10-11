US ambassador commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child at an event celebrating the US government’s commitment to girls’ education, gender equality, and advancement of women issues. The event highlighted all local organisations throughout Pakistan that receive the Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Programme (SGAFP) to improve the lives of girls in the country.

At the event, Hale said, “When girls are educated, they can make better futures for themselves, their families, their communities, and their countries. The US government invests heavily in girls’ education, and through the SGAFP, the American people have worked with non-governmental organisations in Pakistan to improve the lives of over a million local women.”

The event featured a screening of a documentary titled ‘Second Chance at Hope’, which told stories of the inspiring achievements of young girls in Balochistan province. The event also featured a sign language performance of the Pakistani national anthem by students of the United States Agency for International Development supported Anjuman Nawjawanan Charsadda. The girls from CEENA Health and Welfare Services – a USAID supported orphanage – presented an inspiring tableau performance of Allama Iqbal’s poem, titled ‘Lab Pai Ati Hai Dua’.