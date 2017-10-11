Tussle between VC, Academic Council impacting QAU

ASA alleges VC of mismanagement, financial embezzlement

VC claims internal politics affecting university operations

ISLAMABAD: The on-going tussle between the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and its Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf could prove detrimental for the country’s high ranked university.

Sources privy to the development told Pakistan Today that both the sides have adopted a stiff stance and are not ready to budge an inch from the stated position, which is leading to student protests and disruption in the academic activities of the university.

As the situation deteriorated, the ASA wrote to Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Islamabad Eng Baligh-ur-Rehman and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed seeking the resignation of the VC QAU.

The university is already facing a strike by Quaid-i-Azam Students Federation (QSF) and all academic activities are suspended in the university for over a week in protest of the expulsion of colleagues over the recent violence, poor facilities, higher fee, and shortage of hostel facilities. The demand for VC’s resignation could further fan the fire.

In the two separately drafted letters to the education minister and the HEC chairman, the ASA levelled grave allegations against the VC alleging him of mismanagement, administrative failures, and financial embezzlement.

In a letter to Baligh-ur-Rehman, the ASA stated that as Pro-Chancellor of the QAU and the faculty of QAU, in a general body meeting on September 21 deliberated upon the performance of Dr Javed Ashraf. After a thorough discussion of the matter, the faculty reached the decision unanimously that Dr Javed Ashraf was not suited to continue as VC.

The letter reads that the faculty is deeply disappointed at the performance of Dr Javed Ashraf in terms of bringing resources to QAU. Instead, what the faculty has seen is that the PC-1 of Rs 2.8 billion is still not approved, a harsh austerity has been imposed on research and personal expenditure, and the students have been subjected to fee hikes.

It was stated that the faculty is wary of the excuses presented by the VC – who blames the HEC – and is now unwilling to continue work under weak and lackluster leadership.

“The QAU has not had a Director Planning for nearly five years and the current VC has made no serious attempt to appoint one,” the letter adds.

They alleged that all records of maladministration have been broken, as the Registrar is on forced leave with the completion of internal accountability pending. So is the Controller Examinations. So is the Additional Registrar. The treasurer has been sent back to his parent department.

The VC, however, neither carries out the accountability nor finds suitable alternative arrangements.

The letter further alleged that Dr Javed Ashraf has little understanding of the statutory framework of QAU and does not have the knowledge required to administer the university. It is a matter of great concern that an individual so unqualified and unable to learn would be appointed to head one of Pakistan’s high ranked higher education institutions.

They claimed that the VC has been unable to manage relations with the HEC and with QAU syndicate that has cost QAU dearly.

The letter states that the VC has defied the syndicate on various accounts from serious financial matters, such as investment in Dubai Islamic Bank, to administrative appointments within the university. The autonomy of the university has been undermined and the VC is clueless about what and how to address.

In a letter addressed to the HEC chairman, it was stated that the HEC had conducted an audit of QAU administration in October 2016-January 2017, but no concrete action has resulted. This has left the faculty with no option but to appeal to the HEC and the Chancellor, for prompt action under the University Act to remove Dr Javed Ashraf from his post.

The faculty has reached this decision unanimously to help salvage the governance of Pakistan’s leading university.

The general body also authorized the ASA cabinet and the executive council to take the necessary steps to ensure the resignation or removal of Dr Javed Ashraf from his post.

In his time at QAU, Dr Javed Ashraf has singularly failed to understand the statutory and administrative framework established by the University Act. He has no strategic sense of how to govern and little aptitude for leadership. During his tenure at the QAU, no administrative reforms have taken place, in fact whatever little administrative structure was in place, has been undermined.

The Vice-Chancellorship of QAU is an office that faces enormous and complex challenges and requires academic vision, administrative skill, and real leadership ability. Unable to exhibit qualities of leadership required for the high profile position, the faculty would like him to voluntarily step down or, failing that, be dismissed by the government via the statutory process.

On the other hand, talking to Pakistan Today, the VC Javed Ashraf opined that the entire drama is being staged for political reasons as the election is scheduled to be held after two months.

The VC said that ironically he is being blamed for the actions which the ASA desired.

Pointing to the allegations of the removal of the registrar, he said that they asked for his removal and now the blame is being shifted to him.

Similarly, he said that he is being blamed for not establishing cordial relations with the HEC, whereas the previous two presidents had gone as far as issuing press releases against the HEC.

He termed all allegations against him baseless claiming that he was being blamed for the actions which had nothing to do with him.

He observed that internal politics within the institution would negatively impact the university.