Terror bid foiled in Bannu

BANNU: The police foiled a terror bid as it recovered three kilogrammes of explosive material and three hand grenades here on Wednesday.

The police on a tip-off conducted an operation at Kohat Road near Domail police station in Bannu. Three kilogrammes of explosives and three handed grenades were recovered during the operation. However, no arrests could be made.

Police said that miscreants wanted to conduct terrorist activity in the locality but after knowing that police was in the chase, they fled throwing the explosives and hand grenades.