SC’s verdict in Imran, Tareen disqualification case likely in one week: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday stated he foresees Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the disqualification case of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen in a week’s time.

Talking to media outside the SC, Chaudhry said that “the decision on the cases will come within a week time and both the cases will go in a trash bin.”

Chaudhry further apprised that the SC is currently reviewing whether land leased by a landowner required to be declared in the election nomination papers.

He said that the court has thoroughly scrutinised all aspects of the case pertaining to the disqualification case against the PTI leaders.