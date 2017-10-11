Six officers of excise dept promoted to BS-17

KARACHI: The Departmental Promotion Committee promoted six officers of the Excise Department from basic pay scale BS-16 to BS-17 here on Wednesday.

The meeting of the committee was held, chaired by ET&NT Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh in his office during which it approved the promotion of six computer programmers and data processing officers of BS-16 to the post of Assistant Director (Computer) BS-17.

The officers promoted by the committee included Khawan Bux, Mehran Khan, Faisal Nisar, Kashif, Shakeel Ahmed and Ali Hassan.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, has expressed hope that they will perform their duties more honestly. “I have taken all possible efforts for the due promotions of the employees of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control to encourage them to work hard and now it is their turn to give better performance,” he concluded.