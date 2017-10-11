Sindh CM reviews progress of Karachi package

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the second phase of Karachi Package-II and the completion of the first phase would change the face of the metropolis.

He said that the city, which has turned into a peaceful city, would also become a beautiful city of the country.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Karachi package at the CM House here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Karachi Package PD Niaz Soomro, Khalid and others.

The chief minister said that the completion of the underpass at Submarine Chowrangi has taken a long time. It must be completed at the earliest. On this, the local government minister said that he had visited the underpass its one track would be open for traffic on November 15.

PD Niaz Soomro assured the chief minister that one track would be opened and vowed that with its opening, work on the other one would be started.

Informing about the progress of bridge at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard, Jam Khan said the project would cost Rs700 million and all its legal formalities have been completed.

The chief minister directed the PD to start work by November 15. “I want to lay its foundation stone,” he said. The PD said that the technical evaluation of the report had been published on SPPRA website and as per target the work would be started in November.