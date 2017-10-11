SHC turns down bail plea of ex-AIG Fida Hussain Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday once again rejected the bail plea of former Assistant Inspector General of Police (Finance) Syed Fida Hussain Shah who had been allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs70 million from police feeding funds.

The plea was heard by the bench headed by SHC Chief Justice Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh. The SHC has assigned three months to the trial court to reach a decision on the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recently started probing the case of corruption against Shah. The accused was alleged of misappropriating Rs70 million from police feeding funds.

NAB had claimed to have in possession irrefutable proofs against Shah for misappropriating funds, allocated for the food and other such necessities for personnel deputed on special duties. According to reports, the funds were transferred to a separate account and later withdrawn through a head constable.

Moreover, the suspect had already been detained in another corruption reference in petrol bills case.

The bail petition for Shah had been subsequently turned down by the SC in the case which alleged him of corruption worth Rs50 million. The NAB had filed a reference against Shah for allegedly coming up with fake bills to reimburse funds worth Rs50 million as fuel allowance for vehicles of the Sindh Police.