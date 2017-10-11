Senate committee seeks report on missing persons, knife attacks in city

KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry and Sindh Home Department to present its reports about the missing persons and the ‘knife attacks’ on women by a motorcycle rider in Karachi.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Rehman Malik at the Parliament House here on Wednesday.

The committee chairman asked the members to bring to the notice of the committee, the cases of the persons who went missing in Balochistan. Senator Israrullah Zehri informed the committee about the cases of the missing persons in Balochistan and expressed his concerns.

Rehman Malik informed that foreign agencies and other countries were involved in the kidnapping of persons in Balochistan. He also said that everybody knew what Kulbhushan Jadav was doing in Balochistan, and added that a decrease had been witnessed in the cases of missing persons.

The chairman also took notice of the cases of knife attacks on women by a mysterious motorcycle rider in Karachi and directed that the interior ministry should brief the committee about the attacks and the cases of missing persons in the next meeting. He also said that the home secretary and Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP) should also be present in the next meeting and give a report about the knife attacks in the provincial capital.

“The IG should explain the reasons as to why the police are not able to arrest a single person on a motorcycle who keeps on attacking women,” he said.

Rehman Malik also said that the federal government should explain to the committee the steps taken by it to stop the incidents of kidnapping in the country. He also said that the country was facing the menace of terrorism and politics should be avoided on the acts of terror.

The chairman also appreciated the services of the newly appointed NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, who was also chairman of the committee on missing persons. He said that a number of people were recovered during the period in which Javed Iqbal remained the chairman of the committee on missing persons.

He also expressed hope that the new NAB chairman will live up to the expectations of the people.

The committee also rejected the amendment in the Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2007. The chairman said the law which was against the religion would not be passed. “We cannot increase the age for marriage. The age which is allowed in Islam will be followed,” he remarked.

Senators Shahi Syed, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Israrullah Zehri, Javed Abbasi, Shibli Faraz and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry attended the meeting besides officials of different ministries.