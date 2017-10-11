Salman Rafique discusses vacancies in FJMU meeting

LAHORE: A meeting of the syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Lahore was held on Wednesday with Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in the chair. The meeting discussed different matters in detail including recruitment on various vacancies.

The meeting gave approval in principle to up-gradation departments of neurosurgery, nephrology and urology and creation of new posts of professors, associate professors and other doctors. The minister directed that case be forwarded to the Finance Department for approval of said vacancies.

The meeting also approved establishment of a surgical and medical ICU in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The meeting disposed of other matters including outsourcing of security of university and the hospital, bulk purchase of medicines and administrative and financial matters pertaining to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital and Government Mozang Hospital.

Addressing the meeting, Salman Rafique said that transparency and merit must be ensured in all financial matters and procurement of medicines and added that purchases must be made from prequalified firms. He further directed that funds be utilised with utmost honesty.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Registrar Shiran Khawar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Sohail Rana, Dr Nosheen Hamid Professor Nishat Maqsood, representatives of Finance and Law departments, MS of Government Shahdara Hospital and Government Mozang Hospital along with other officers.