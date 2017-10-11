Saad Rafique says ouster of elected PM led to political destabilisation

RAWALPINDI: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that those who played the game of ousting an elected prime minister should have thought about the political destabilisation beforehand.

He said that in response to a question about conspiracies by political and non-political forces, wherein an elected prime minister is removed in such a controversial way, creates an uncertain political situation which has a negative effect on the economy. He remarked that those blinded in their quest for political victimisation are responsible for halting the country’s economic progress.

Talking to media on Wednesday after inaugurating the up-graded Awam Express, he said, “We weren’t allowed to work thanks to the dharna [sit-in] and other conspiracies,” adding that if this continues, investments will be taken out of Pakistan. He also said that an elected prime minister was sent home within no time but the case against those who had grabbed the land of railways was not decided.

The minister also said that they should not be stopped from speaking, and remarked that when Nawaz Sharif spoke on the verdict, he was accused of attacking the courts.

He also said that he does not take ‘political joker’ Sheikh Rasheed seriously.

He said that the expenditure for up-gradation has been met by the railways from its own income, adding that the Khyber Mail will be upgraded in around March next year. He also shared that 11 new railway stations were being established in the country, adding that the Pakistan Railways had witnessed a 10 per cent increase in its profits.