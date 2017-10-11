Reward money raised to one million for information on Karachi’s serial ‘knifeman’

KARACHI: The police have raised the amount of reward money for anyone who provides them with useful information about the mysterious Karachi ‘knife attacker’ from Rs 0.5 million to Rs 1 million.

The announcement was made following law enforcement agencies’ failure to trace the culprit, despite several videos of the attacker being captured on CCTV.

The police have released new pictures of the suspect and his motorcycle. In the latest pictures, the suspect is wearing a blue-checkered shirt and riding a 70 cc motorcycle while earlier pictures showed him to be riding a 125 cc motorcycle. They had also described the attacker to be ‘a lean man in his 20s’, and appearing to be 5 feet, 7-9 inches tall, earlier.

However, despite uniformed officials and plainclothes’ efforts, involving technologies like geofencing and questioning people on suspicion of being involved with the attacks, the attacker remains at large, causing fear in the hearts of residents.

So far, as many as 15 attacks on women by the unknown assailant have been reported in different areas of Karachi including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Pehlwan Goth, Dalmia, Rashid Minhas Road and PIB Colony.