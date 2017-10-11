Rangers special powers in Karachi extended by another 90 days

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers received another extension of their special powers in Karachi for 90 days after the Sindh government approved it on Wednesday.

After the request is approved by the Ministry of Interior, the paramilitary force — requisitioned under Article 147 of the Constitution and operating under clause 1 of subsection 3 of section 4 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 — will be able to prevent the commission of terrorist acts and scheduled offences in notified areas.

The extension given to the force will expire on October 12. The Rangers were granted certain special powers, including arrests and raids, when the Karachi operation started back in 2011.

The special powers granted to Rangers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, allows the force to take independent action against criminals and suspected terrorists. Earlier in July, the Rangers’ power had been extended for three months until October.