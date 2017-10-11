Quaid-e-Azam University to rename student hostel’s laundry room after Captain Safdar

ISLAMABAD – After ignoring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain Safdar’s National Assembly motion to change the name of the physics centre in advance, the management of Quaid-e-Azam University has decided to rename a room dedicated to laundry in one of the boys’ hostels, after Captain Safdar, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Officials privy to the development have revealed that the room, which is currently named simply as the laundry room, will soon be formally inaugurated as Captain Safdar laundry room.

When asked for the rationale behind the decision an official highlighted the importance of the room.

“This is where we clean all the dirt,” he said. “So we wanted to name it after someone relevant to either cleaning up or dirt. Fortunately, Captain Safdar has financial records that need cleaning up and clearly an abundance of the latter.”

Many university students have lauded the move.

“The decision will ensure there is proper dhulai,” said Malik Haseeb, who is doing Masters in Physics, adding that all washrooms in his hostel remain unnamed as well.

When informed about the development, Captain Safdar told The Dependent that he was offended by the decision.

“They can’t name any laundering rooms after us, because there is no proof against us,” he said.