PTI’s make-believe politics in KP indifferent to masses: Zardari

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said the people in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were doing politics of make-believe, oblivious to the needs of the people and the land.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Nowshera on Tuesday, Zardari said, “It was Pakistan the PPP that gave Pakhtuns their identity”, referring to changing the province’s name from North West Frontier Province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, said they did not do Pakhtuns a favour by helping them secure their identity; it was the PPP’s gesture of integrating Pakhtuns with the rest of the country. We [just] want Pakistan and [its] Pukhtuns to be respected.”

During his address, Zardari criticised the condition of Nowshera, saying it was where KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak belonged to, but he had not done much for the betterment of his district.

“They [the PTI leaders] claim of making a new Pakistan,” Zardari said. “But they have not even worked on a single village.”

A day earlier, Zardari had spoken to a similar gathering in Peshawar, where lambasted the ruling government, saying the people in power would have sold the country if it were up to them.