PTI lambastes Fazl, Achakzai over delay in KP-FATA merger

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday came down hard on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman for refusing to acknowledge the Parliament’s supremacy in the merger of Khyber Pakhthunkwa and FATA.

Qureshi questioned Fazl about granting precedence to a jirga over the Parliament in deciding on the merger.

Qureshi made these remarks while speaking to the media after the National Assembly (NA) session. Qureshi said that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Achakzai was given the floor on the directions of “certain government quarters”.

“Achakzai should have at least listened to our stance; we would have also listened to what he had to say,” the PTI leader said, adding that he was not allowed a chance to speak during the session.

Earlier, Fazl restated his demand in the session of incorporating jirgas in the process of decision making in the matter, claiming that his stance of supporting the merger remains unchanged since 2012.

“The conflict isn’t about the merger he stated adding that it is about safeguarding interests and rights of the tribal people.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday called Fata MNAs to hold discussions over reforms in the tribal areas after the protesters took to the streets near Islamabad’s D-Chowk to demonstrate against the delay in the implementation of Fata reforms.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq stressed that the residents of Fata must have the same rights as they have the same flag, country, and religion.

He added that the residents of the tribal areas want a single law to be applicable to the entire region and want the oppressive Frontier Crimes Regulation law that has been in place since the of the British Raj to be abolished.

Awami National Party’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilour stated that it is unclear why the merger of Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is an integral part of the reforms is subject to delay.