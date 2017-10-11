Police arrest Gazain Marri after BHC orders release

QUETTA: The police on Tuesday arrested former home minister Gazain Marri after he was released on the directives of Balochistan High Court.

He was booked last month under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order.

The police have stated that they have arrested the former provincial minister in a different case against him.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed around city district jail ahead of high court’s release order and an armoured vehicle was called to the court to shift the former minister.

However, Marri resisted the arrest before giving in to the additional deputy commission and assistant commissioner present in the premises.

The arrested former minister said that if there is another case against him, the personnel should arrest him in front of the media.

Earlier, the former minister was arrested on the orders of the Quetta deputy commissioner. Gazain was arrested upon his return to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates after an 18-year long self-imposed exile.

The court had termed his detention “illegal”.