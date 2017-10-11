PIA plane with suspected engine damage makes emergency landing in Lahore

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to Riyadh had to make an emergency landing after ‘the pilot suspected fire in one of the engines’, according to reports.

Flight PK-755 en route to Riyadh from Sialkot was forced to land at the Allama Iqbal Airport, after the pilot observed smoke in the cockpit, leading him to believe that there might be some issue with one of the engines.

However, no fire was detected by the authorities on a subsequent inspection, the PIA spokesman said in a statement.

The flight had over 300 passengers onboard at the time of the incident; who were all safely transferred to the airport’s lounge.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.

The spokesman said that a thorough inspection of the plane is underway.