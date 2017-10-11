Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in Hockey Asia Cup opener today

LAHORE: Pakistan will launch their campaign in the 10th Men’s Hockey Asia Cup by taking on hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

All the four teams of pool A will be in action on the opening day, which is Wednesday.

In the first match, India will face Japan while the second game will feature hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan starting at 4.30pm PST, said the information made available by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

This will be the fifth meeting between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Asia Cup. Pakistan has won all the four previous encounters without conceding a goal.

However, when Dhaka last staged the Asia Cup in 1985, Bangladesh gave Pakistan a good run for their money, losing only by the score of 0-1.Pakistan, at that time, were the undisputed king of hockey holding all the titles: Olympic, World Cup, Asian Games and Asia Cup.