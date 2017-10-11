Pakistan Football Federation’s suspension boosts Argentina’s World Cup chances: Messi

BUENOS AIRES – A few hours after his hat-trick helped Argentina qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, superstar forward Lionel Messi breathed a sigh of relief after catching the news that FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent the Barcelona star said that Argentina’s chances of winning the 2018 World Cup have significantly increased now that Pakistan, who didn’t even play the qualifiers for next year’s tournament, won’t be standing in their way.

“They might be ranked 200 in the world, and mightn’t have played a full international for two-and-a-half years, but we all know how dangerous Pakistan can be at world events,” Messi said.

“Pakistan are unpredictable and on their day they can beat anyway. And if they have too many of their days, they can win any tournament,” the Argentinian forward added.

Messi, who despite winning all club accolades has yet to win a trophy with Argentina, said Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Pakistan) was his most illustrious day in national colours.

“Hat-trick to put Argentina into the World Cup and seeing a dangerous opponent disqualified by FIFA, what more can I ask for?” he said.