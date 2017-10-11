No other option but to take to streets: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that the public is left with no other option but to take to streets now [in protest].

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, he said that Pakistan is bound to face a severe economic crisis soon.

The AML chief said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should both be removed, adding that even the International Monetary Fund and World Bank do not accept Ishaq Dar.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently indicted Ishaq Dar in a corruption case in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Panama Papers case. He is accused of possessing wealth beyond his declared sources of income.

Rasheed claimed that the LNG scam involves corruption worth Rs200 billion in its 15-year period and that he could not acquire the copies of the LNG deal even after trying his level best.

He says he will soon present the LNG deal’s details before the National Assembly speaker so action can be taken against Abbasi, who was the petroleum minister at the time of the deal.