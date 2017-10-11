Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has ‘damaged Pakistan’: AJK PM

LONDON: Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that the Kashmiris have outrightly rejected Nawaz’s disqualification since they know that his disqualification has nothing to do with accountability and has greatly “damaged Pakistan”.

Speaking to media here, he said that it’s easy to see now that the ousted prime minister was disqualified on the basis of ‘Iqama’ and not ‘Panama papers’ which was a weak and unfounded base, to begin with.

Raja Haider said that the case was decided on the basis of ‘Iqama’ because no evidence of any kind of wrongdoing in public office was found against him.

The AJK prime minister along with Senior Minister Tariq Farooq is in Europe these days in order to enlighten the European capitals about the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

He said that said Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are suffering as the result of Indian atrocities.

He stated that on his current trip, he will be meeting European parliamentarians and think-tanks to apprise them about the heinous crimes that India is committing in the valley.

There is sufficient ‘evidence that India is involved in crimes against humanity’, Raja Haider assured.

Senior Minister Tariq Farooq said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif has made him even more popular amongst the people because they are well-aware of the fact that this has been done ‘to settle political scores’.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has given a bad impression of Pakistan at the international level since this shows that a popularly elected leader can be thrown out with the help of courts in the country.

He concluded by saying that is apparent now that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was a hasty decision and that the ousted prime minister is now being victimized through the National Accountability (NAB) courts.