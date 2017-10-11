National ICT exhibition to be held from Nov 17 to 19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) will organise an event from November 17 to 19, titled ‘National Exhibition on Information Technology and Computer Tools for Science and Education’, to connect industry professionals with young leaders of the country.

A special ceremony to announce this mega event was arranged at the Pakistan Science Foundation Auditorium on Wednesday, where the participants were informed that more than 150 participants would display their innovative products and projects.

Another objective of the event, scheduled to be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre on the above-mentioned dates, was to showcase the latest advancements made in information and communications technologies (ICT), business ideas and innovative products.

The ICT exhibition was expected to play a lead role to create awareness among the public, professionals, and in particular the students, by coupling advance technological ideas from the academia and industry and presenting those to a wider audience. During the event, different pavilions would be allocated to computers, latest hardware and software and even advanced educational products. Seminars, conferences and workshops on emerging ICT topics would also be arranged for the event.

Awards for best innovative ideas and stall presentation would be distributed at end of the ceremony. Stakeholders from public and private sector organisations, including Pakistan Open Source Foundation, Pakistan Computer Society, Pakistan Institute of Entrepreneurship, Pakistan Information Security Association, Turnaround Management Association Pakistan, along with educational sector, would be taken on-board to make this event successful.

It is important to mention here that the PASTIC, a subsidiary of Pakistan Science Foundation working under the umbrella of Ministry of Science and Technology, is a premier organisation in the field of science and technology information management and dissemination.