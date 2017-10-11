NAB summon notice for Hasan, Hussain pasted on Sharif family’s Lahore residences

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday put up summon notice for Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz on the main gate of Sharif family’s residences at Jati Umra and Model Town.

As per reports, the action was taken after the accountability court declared the Nawaz brothers proclaimed offenders for their failure to show up for court proceedings in connection with the corruption references filed by NAB against the Sharif family in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Panama Papers case verdict.

Both the respondents are directed to appear before the court within 30-day time.

In case both the respondents fail to appear before the court within the stipulated time period, the next step will be publication of notices in the newspapers directing the accused to appear in court. Failure to do so will result in seizure of property and issuance of further warrants.

The court also separated their trial from other members of the family.

Meanwhile, in a TV interview, Hassan Nawaz said that the court cannot declare him a proclaimed offender.

Hassan claimed that he has not received any NAB summons at his residential address in London where he has been living for last 24 years. The former prime minister’s son said he is a British citizen and has never received the said summons according to British laws.

Hassan termed NAB’s actions an exercise that is nothing more than political victimisation and an effort to make ‘news headlines’. He said he has not committed any crime which could make him an absconder and has never fled from the country.