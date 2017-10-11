Mercury likely to remain high until Friday

ISLAMABAD: The current hot spell in Karachi is likely to persist till Friday, with maximum temperature expected to remain between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius today.

The Met office said that the ongoing uptick in the temperature will die down on Friday when mercury on the scale is expected to remain between 38 and 40 degree Celsius.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan today and tomorrow.