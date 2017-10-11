Maryam says Kulsoom to undergo chemotherapy

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday confirmed that her mother MNA-elect Kulsoom Nawaz will undergo chemotherapy.

“Ami being prepared for her first chemotherapy session. Thank you for your valuable prayers for her. Means a lot to us,” she said in a series of tweets. In a tweet, Maryam shared a picture of her mother with her father Nawaz sitting beside her.

Kulsoom began her first round of chemotherapy. Maryam thanked her followers and the party supporters for their prayers. “In sickness and in health… A solemn vow,” Maryam posted another picture with the caption. So far, three successful surgeries of Kulsoom Nawaz have been held.