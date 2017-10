JHELUM: A child who was kidnapped two days ago from outside his school was recovered safely on Wednesday.

As per details, a private schoo student, Kashif, was kidnapped when he stepped outside of his school in Jhelum two days ago. On Wednesday, the police arrested the three kidnappers and recovered Kashif.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed on the road outside of the school helped police identify the kidnappers. The kidnappers were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.